The Latest: Protections for special prosecutor clear panel

Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal records in Mueller’s Russia investigation. The media coalition argued in a court filing on April 25, 2018, that Mueller’s probe is “one of the most consequential criminal investigations in our nation’s history” and that there’s overwhelming public interest in records from the case. less FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP The Latest: Protections for special prosecutor clear panel 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has passed a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job. Now all eyes are on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has said he won't let the bill onto the Senate floor.

The vote was 14-7 with four Republicans in favor. Republicans have split as President Donald Trump repeatedly criticized Mueller's Russia investigation.

The measure would give any special counsel a 10-day window to seek expedited judicial review of his or her firing. It also would put into law existing Justice Department regulations that a special counsel can be fired only for good cause. Many Republicans argue that it is unconstitutional or unnecessary.

Republicans and Democrats on the panel have said Trump shouldn't try to remove Mueller.