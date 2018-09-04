-
FILE - This June 11, 2012 file photo shows former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward speaking during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Watergate in Washington. Details are starting to come out from journalist Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book on President Donald Trump’s first 18 months in office. less
Photo: Alex Brandon, AP
-
White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly is shown at the White House on May 2, 2018 in Washington.
Photo: Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post
-
-
Scott Pruitt
Title: EPA Administrator
After months of reporting on potential ethics problems involving Pruitt, President Trump tweeted that he had accepted Pruitt's resignation on July 5th, 2018.
"Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this," Trump wrote.
Pruitt had been accused of accepting a below market rate rent on an apartment owned by an oil industry executive and for using his office for personal benefit. less
Photo: Molly Riley, TNS
Title: EPA Administrator
After months of reporting on potential ethics problems involving Pruitt, President Trump tweeted that he had accepted Pruitt's resignation on July 5th, 2018.
-
David Shulkin
Title: Secretary of Veterans Affairs
President Donald Trump fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin on Wednesday in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the agency. Shulkin is the second Cabinet secretary to depart over controversies involving expensive travel, following former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's resignation in September of 2017. less
Photo: Andrew Harrer, Bloomberg
Title: Secretary of Veterans Affairs
-
Gen. H.R. McMaster
Title: National Security Advisor
President Trump announced McMaster's resigned nation via Twitter on March 22, 2018. McMaster replaced Gen. Mike Flynn, who resigned after 22 days with the administration. Former Bush-era United Nations Ambassador John Bolton was announced to replaced McMaster. less
Photo: Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post
Title: National Security Advisor
-
Gary Cohn
Title: Director of the U.S. National Economic Council
Cohn, the former president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, joined the Trump administration as the director of the U.S. National Economic Council. Cohn left the admistratiotn while he had been the leading internal opponent to Trump's planned tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. He has tried to orchestrate an eleventh-hour effort to push Trump to reverse course. less
Photo: Andrew Harrer, Bloomberg
Title: Director of the U.S. National Economic Council
-
Rex Tillerson
Title: Secretary of State
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bid farewell to the State Department in March of 2018. Tillerson reportedly fell out of favor with Trump and only learned of his firing when an aide showed him a tweet from the president announcing his replacement. less
Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images
Title: Secretary of State
-
Hope Hicks
Title: Communications Director
Hicks was considered one of Trump's most loyal aides, before resigning in February of 2018. In a statement, the president praised Hicks for her work over the last three years. He says he "will miss having her by my side."
The news came a day after Hicks was interviewed for nine hours by the panel investigating Russia interference in the 2016 election and contact between Trump's campaign and Russia. less
Photo: Evan Vucci, Associated Press
Title: Communications Director
-
Rob Porter
Title: White House Staff Secretary
Reason for leaving: Porter stepped down following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.
Photo: Evan Vucci/AP
Title: White House Staff Secretary
-
Omarosa Manigault-Newman
Title: Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison less
The former reality star and Trump confidante said that she resigned, denying reports that she was fired and had to be removed from the White House. Manigault was in charge of outreach to historically black colleges and universities, but her day-to-day duties were something of a mystery.
Photo: Drew Angerer
-
Tom Price
Title: less
Secretary of Health and Human Services
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days:
252
Price resigned following revelations that his travel on costly charter flights triggered investigations and angered Trump himself.
Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images
-
Sebastian Gorka
Title: Deputy assistant to the president
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 217
Gorka was a deputy adviser focused on national security and counterterrorism and he left just a week after Bannon's resignation. less
Title: Deputy assistant to the president
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 217
-
Steve Bannon
Title: Chief strategist
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 210
Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff John Kelly mutually resigned on Aug. 18, 2017. The announcement came after President Trump made comments about the violent clashes between white nationalists and anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. less
Title: Chief strategist
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 210
-
Reince Priebus
Title: Former chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 189
Photo: Alex Wong
Title: Former chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned
-
Sean Spicer
Title: Press Secretary
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned shortly after Anthony Sacarmucci was appointed to the position of White House Communications Director.
Photo: This content is subject to copyright.
Title: Press Secretary
-
K.T. McFarland
Title: Former deputy national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 117
Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Title: Former deputy national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 117
-
James Comey
Title:
Former FBI director
Reason for leaving: fired
Days: 109
James Comey was fired on May 9
, amid his investigation of Trump’s campaign and if it had ties to Russia’s meddling.
Photo: Washington Post Photo By Matt McClain
Title: Former FBI director
Reason for leaving: fired
Days: 109
James Comey was fired on May 9
-
Mike Dubke
Title: Former communications director
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 85
less
Photo: Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
Title: Former communications director
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 85
-
Katie Walsh
Title: Former deputy chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 69
less
Katie Walsh resigned on March 30 for an advisory position
with political groups that support President Trump.
Photo: Paul Morigi
Title: Former deputy chief of staff
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 69
-
Michael Flynn
Title: Former national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 22
less
Michael Flynn resigned on February 13, after he admitted to give “incomplete information” to Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia
.
Photo: Carolyn Kaster
Title: Former national security advisor
Reason for leaving: resigned
Days: 22
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and a new book by journalist Bob Woodward (all times local):
6:05 p.m.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is denying he uttered comments critical of President Donald Trump that are contained in a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.
Mattis said Tuesday in a statement: "The contemptuous words about the President attributed to me in Woodward's book were never uttered by me or in my presence."
The book recounts that Mattis told "close associates that the president acted like — and had the understanding of — 'a fifth- or sixth-grader.'"
Mattis says in the statement: "While I generally enjoy reading fiction, this is a uniquely Washington brand of literature, and his anonymous sources do not lend credibility."
Mattis says the notion that he would "show contempt" for Trump or "tolerate disrespect" to the office of the President of the United States "is a product of someone's rich imagination."
___
4:45 p.m.
President Donald Trump is calling journalist Bob Woodward's explosive new book "nasty stuff," denying certain scenes in the book occurred.
Trump spoke to the conservative Daily Caller Tuesday after details emerged about the book.
Trump calls it "another bad book" and says Woodward has "a lot of credibility problems.
The president also denies that senior aides took sensitive documents from his desk, saying, "there was nobody taking anything from me."
"Fear: Trump in the White House" says Trump's chief of staff privately called him an "idiot" and presidential aides plucked documents off Trump's desk and thought he was often unaware of foreign policy basics.
Trump says he "probably would have preferred to speak to (Woodward), but maybe not. I think it probably wouldn't have made a difference in the book."
___
3:50 p.m.
President Donald Trump's former attorney in the Russia investigation says scenes and comments in journalist Bob Woodward's explosive new book on Trump did not occur.
Dowd resigned from Trump's legal team in January. The book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," says he did so following a mock-interview he conducted with Trump in anticipation of sitting down with special counsel Robert Mueller.
Dowd is quoted as telling the president, "Don't testify. It's either that or an orange jumpsuit."
In a statement issued Tuesday, Dowd says, "There was no so-called 'practice session' or 're-enactment' of a mock interview at the Special Counsel's office."
He adds: "Further, I did not refer to the President as a "liar" and did not say that he was likely to end up in an 'orange jump suit.'"
___
3:15 p.m.
White House chief of staff John Kelly is denying an account in journalist Bob Woodward's new book that he called Trump an "idiot."
Kelly says, "The idea I ever called the president an idiot is not true."
In a separate statement, the White House is dismissing the book as "nothing more than fabricated stories."
Press secretary Sarah Sanders says in a statement: "This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad."
She adds that President Donald Trump's accomplishments don't get enough coverage in the press, saying "Democrats and their allies in the media understand the president's policies are working and with success like this, no one can beat him in 2020 - not even close."
___
12:25 p.m.
An upcoming book by journalist Bob Woodward says President Donald Trump's chief of staff privately called him an "idiot" and presidential aides plucked sensitive documents off Trump's desk and thought he was often unaware of foreign policy basics.
Those are some of the explosive anecdotes in Woodward's book on Trump's first 18 months in office. The Washington Post on Tuesday published details from "Fear: Trump in the White House."
Woodward quotes an exasperated Chief of Staff John Kelly doubting Trump's mental faculties, declaring during one meeting, "We're in Crazytown."
Trump's former lawyer in the Russia probe, John Dowd, is also said to have doubted Trump's ability to avoid perjuring himself should he sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller.