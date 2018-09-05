Starr memoir recounts Lewinsky role in Clinton investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former independent counsel Ken Starr writes in his new book that if Monica Lewinsky had cooperated with his investigation into President Bill Clinton from the beginning, "the country would not have been dragged through an eight-month ordeal."

Starr contends the former White House intern carried "fierce but misguided loyalty" and "allowed herself to become a tragic figure of late twentieth-century America."

"Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation" offers a scathing critique of the former president and first lady Hillary Clinton during the investigation. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the book, which will be released Sept. 11.

It arrives two decades after he presented the Starr Report to Congress. It was the culmination of an investigation that led to Bill Clinton's impeachment by the House and acquittal by the Senate.