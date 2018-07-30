Sessions: US culture 'less hospitable to people of faith'

Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a Religious Liberty Summit at the Department of Justice, Monday, July 30, 2018. Sessions says there’s a “dangerous movement” to erode protections for Americans to worship and believe as they choose. less Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a Religious Liberty Summit at the Department of Justice, Monday, July 30, 2018. Sessions says there’s a “dangerous movement” to erode protections for Americans ... more Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Sessions: US culture 'less hospitable to people of faith' 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department is committed to protecting the religious rights of Americans.

In a speech Monday at a religious liberty summit, Sessions says there's a "dangerous movement" to erode protections for Americans to worship and believe as they choose.

Sessions says Western culture has become "less hospitable to people of faith."

He praised a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and said "we've seen nuns ordered to buy contraceptives" and U.S. senators ask judicial nominees about their religious beliefs. That baker, Jack Phillips, was at the center of a case that reached the Supreme Court this year.

Sessions says that he believes one reason President Donald Trump was elected was because "he said he respected people of faith."