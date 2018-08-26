-
FILE -- In this Nov. 16, 2006, file photo Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., pauses while speaking to the GOPAC Fall Charter Meeting in Washington. McCain's family said in a statement on Aug. 24, 2018, the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. The 81-year-old McCain has been away from the Capitol since December. McCain's face bears a scar from skin cancer surgery in 2000. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2009 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., holds a healthcare town hall meeting in Sun City, Ariz. McCain's family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. less
Photo: Matt York, AP
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2008 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. speaks at a rally outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. McCain's family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. ) less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2008 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., standing with his wife Cindy, encourages his supporters to stand up and fight for America at the close of his address during a campaign rally in Bensalem, Pa. McCain’s family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. less
Photo: Stephan Savoia, AP
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., pauses before speaking to reporters during a meeting of the National Defense Authorization Act conferees, on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain’s family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2008 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a campaign rally in Pottsville, Pa. McCain's family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. less
Photo: Stephan Savoia, AP
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2008 file photo, Republican presidential hopeful Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., with wife Cindy alongside, addresses supporters on election night in Nashua, N.H. McCain's family says the Arizona senator has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer. less
Photo: Bill Sikes, AP
United States Senator and former Republican presidential candidate John McCain is pictured in this 1958 U.S. Navy yearbook photo. The picture, that appeared in the publication called the "Lucky Bag," had a caption that described McCain as "John, better known as Navy's John Wayne, was always reputed to be one of our most colorful characters." less
Photo: U.S. Navy /, Courtesy To The Chronicle
In this Sept. 2, 1945 black-and-white file photo provided by the McCain Presidential Campaign shows John McCain's father and grandfather on the bridge of a submarine tender USS Proteus, in Tokyo Bay a few hours after WWII had ended. It was the last time father and son saw each other. The son was 34 and a submarine commander. His crew had just brought a surrendered Japanese sub into the bar. Gramps, 61, had just relinquished command of a carrier task force and had attended the signing of the Japanese surrender aboard the USS Missouri that morning. He died of a heart attack several days later. less
Photo: McCain Campaign
Senator John McCain is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by North Vietnamese army soldiers and civilians on October 26, 1967. Mccain's A-4E Skyhawk Was Shot Down By A Surface-To-Air Missile.
Photo: Getty Images
U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell G. Ogan, foreground, points the way to Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Mccain to a waiting C-141A Starlifter cargo transport aircraft on March 14, 1973 In Hanoi, North Vietnam. Senator McCain had just been released from a North Vietnamese prison camp. less
Photo: USAF /, Getty Images
Photograph of John McCain after being freed in 1973.
Photo: US National Archives
Lieutenant Commander John McCain Is welcomed By U.S. President Richard Nixon upon McCain's release from five and one-half years as a P.O.W. during the Vietnam war May 24, 1973 In Washington, D.C.
Photo: Getty Images
John McCain (front right) with his squadron.
Photo: Library Of Congress
John McCain in an interview shortly after his release from POW camp in 1973.
Photo: Library Of Congress
In this November 2, 1982 file photo John McCain is seen in Phoenix, Ariz. McCain was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982, the launch of his political career.
Photo: Tom Tingle /, Phoenix Gazette
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his wife Cindy, smile as confetti falls on them at the end of their 114th New Hampshire town hall meeting with voters at the Peterborough Town House in Peterborough, N.H., Sunday afternoon Jan 30, 2000. less
Photo: Stephan Savoia, AP
Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., walks down a hallway in his home lined with photographs and news clippings of his career in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 5, 2008.
Photo: Stephan Savoia, AP
Cindy McCain, wife of Republican presidential nominee, stands on stage with family members during the Republican National Convention 2008 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on September 04, 2008. From L-R: Andrew, Meghan, Jimmy, Cindy, Jack, Doug, Bridget and Sydney. less
Photo: Paul J. Richards, AFP / Getty Images
Republican presidential nominee U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) acknowledges the crowd during day four of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 4, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) will accept the GOP nomination for U.S. President Thursday night. less
Photo: Getty Images
Republican Presidential hopeful, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., second from left, and his wife Cindy, second from right, shares a laugh with Communications Director Jill Hazelbaker, left, and Traveling Press Secretary Brooke Buchanan, right, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2008, on his campaign plane en route to Grand Rapids, Mich., following his New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary victory. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) less
Photo: Charles Dharapak, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) takes a selfie with Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (R) on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Republican members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, from left, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., question former FBI director James Comey as he recounts a series of conversations with President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Comey alleges Trump repeatedly pressed him for his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign's Russia ties. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona Sen. John McCain has discontinued medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, his family says.
It's a likely indication that the war hero, onetime presidential nominee and longtime lawmaker is nearing the end of his life.
The 81-year-old McCain has surpassed expectations for survival, but "the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict," the family said in a statement. "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."
The six-term GOP senator, whose birthday is Aug. 29, has been away from the Capitol since last December.
McCain's wife, Cindy, said in a tweet Saturday that the McCain family was "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world" after Friday's announcement.
Among those offering support is Vice President Mike Pence, who tweeted Saturday night: "Karen and I are praying for Senator John McCain, Cindy and their family this weekend. May God bless them all during this difficult time."
If McCain should resign his seat or die soon, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey would name a replacement to serve until the 2020 election. The winner of that election would serve the remainder of McCain's term through 2022.
In more than three decades in Congress, McCain became known as a political maverick willing to stick to his convictions rather than go along with party leaders — an independent streak that has drawn a mix of respect and ire.
Most recently, he has been a thorn in the side of President Donald Trump, keeping up his criticism of the White House even while undergoing severe medical treatment in Arizona.
In July, he issued a searing rebuke of Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it a "tragic mistake" and "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory."
The strained relationship between Trump and McCain dates back to 2015, when Trump suggested the Vietnam veteran, who spent more than five years in a North Vietnamese prison after his Navy plane was shot down, was not a war hero.
The ill will grew after McCain voted in 2017 against a Republican replacement for the Obama-era health law. He doomed the bill with a dramatic thumbs-down on the Senate floor. Complaints about McCain's vote have become a staple of Trump's campaign speeches. He doesn't mention McCain by name but makes clear his intent by mockingly imitating the thumbs-down gesture.
The feud between the two men has persisted even amid the decline in McCain's health. While political leaders of both parties paid tribute to McCain and offered prayers Friday, Trump and the White House remained silent. Trump did not mention McCain or the health care vote in a speech Friday night at a fundraising dinner in Ohio.
Earlier this month, Trump signed a military policy bill named for McCain, but he made no mention of McCain at a signing ceremony.
The son and grandson of Navy admirals, McCain is a former Navy pilot. He was elected to Congress in 1982 and to the Senate four years later, replacing the retired Barry Goldwater.
Despite his famous stubborn streak and occasional orneriness, McCain is widely admired on both sides of the aisle, and tributes poured in Friday after the family announced the treatment decision.
"We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter. "The entire McCain family are in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour.;;
Ducey called McCain "an American hero" who always put his country before himself.
A "spirt of service and civility" guided McCain's life, standing as a model for Americans regardless of political affiliation, Ducey said.
McCain had surgery in July 2017 to remove a blood clot in his brain after being diagnosed with an aggressive tumor called a glioblastoma. It's the same type of tumor that killed Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., at age 77 in 2009.
McCain rebounded quickly, however, returning to Washington and entering the Senate in late July to a standing ovation from his colleagues. In a dramatic turn, he later cast the deciding vote against the Republican health care bill, earning Trump's enduring wrath.
McCain's condition worsened last fall, and he has been in Arizona since December. A source close to McCain who asked not to be identified said Friday the senator was at his Arizona ranch with his family.
He is a long-term survivor of melanoma, a deadly skin cancer. But doctors classified his brain cancer as a "primary tumor," meaning it's not related to his former malignancies.
McCain ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, then won it in 2008 before losing the general election to Obama.
When Republicans took control of the Senate in 2015, McCain embraced his new influence as chairman of the Armed Services Committee, pushing for aggressive U.S. military intervention overseas and eager to contribute to "defeating the forces of radical Islam that want to destroy America."
Asked how he wanted to be remembered, McCain said: "That I made a major contribution to the defense of the nation."
Former Connecticut Sen. Joseph Lieberman, a close friend, said Friday that "becoming John McCain's friend has been one of the great blessings of my life. Today I am praying for him and his family."
Mitt Romney, the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee, said on Twitter, "No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service, sacrifice and country first than Senator John McCain. His heroism inspires, his life shapes our character. I am blessed and humbled by our friendship."
___
Associated Press writer Laurie Kellman contributed to this report.