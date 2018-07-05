Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Actor James Woods attends the premiere of the film "Bleed for This" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Woods’ agent has dropped the actor as a client, citing patriotism. On Thursday, July 5, 2018, Woods shared on Twitter an email from his agent, Ken Kaplan. In the excerpted email from Wednesday, Kaplan said he was “feeling patriotic” and no longer wanted to represented Woods. Woods is among Hollywood’s most outspoken conservatives. less
Photo: Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Actor James Woods attends the premiere of the film "Bleed for This" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Woods’ agent has dropped the actor as a client, citing patriotism. On Thursday, July 5, 2018, Woods shared on ... more
Johnny Damon
Outfielder who won a World Series with both the Yankees and the Red Sox less
Endorsement: "I'm a Trump fan ever since I met him seven or eight years ago. Everything he does, he does first-class — his hotels, his businesses, his golf courses. The issues all the other politicians failed to discuss, (Trump) is bringing us up to speed."
Johnny Damon
Photo: Al Bello, Getty Images
Outfielder who won a World Series with both the Yankees and the Red Sox ... more
Endorsement: "I'm a Trump fan ever since I met him seven or eight years ago. Everything he does, he does first-class — his
Paul O'Neill
New York Yankees fan favorite
Endorsement
: "I'm here." -O'Neill's response when Trump asked for his endorsement.
Paul O'Neill
Photo: Kathy Willens, AP
New York Yankees fan favorite
Endorsement
: "I'm here." -O'Neill's response when Trump asked for his endorsement.
Jon Voight
Oscar-winning actor and father of Angelina Jolie
Endorsement less
: "When he decided to run for president, I know he did it with a true conviction to bring this country back to prosperity. He is the only one who can do it. No frills, no fuss, only candid truths."
Jon Voight
Photo: Richard Shotwell, Associated Press
Oscar-winning actor and father of Angelina Jolie
Endorsement ... more
: "When he decided to run for president, I know he did it with a true conviction to bring this country back to prosperity. He is the only one
Photo: J. Patric Schneider, For The Chronicle
Aaron Carter
Former teen pop star who beat Shaq
Endorsement
: "Does America want to have a president who FOLLOWS or someone who leads? I vote For @realdonaldtrump" via Twitter
Aaron Carter
Photo: Nick Smith, Getty Images
Former teen pop star who beat Shaq
Endorsement
: "Does America want to have a president who FOLLOWS or someone who leads? I vote For @realdonaldtrump" via Twitter
Dennis Rodman
NBA star and eccentric bad boy
Endorsement
: To Ted Cruz ... "He's about to fire your a** too!" via Twitter
Dennis Rodman
Photo: BILL KOSTROUN, AP
NBA star and eccentric bad boy
Endorsement
: To Ted Cruz ... "He's about to fire your a** too!" via Twitter
Carl Icahn
Billionaire investor
Endorsement
: "Donald Trump is what this country needs."
Carl Icahn
Photo: Victor J. Blue / Bloomberg
Billionaire investor
Endorsement
: "Donald Trump is what this country needs."
Tito Ortiz
Retired MMA star and former "Celebrity Apprentice"
Endorsement
: "He's just trying to keep our country safe. He has my vote, being Latino or not."
Tito Ortiz
Photo: Jesse Grant, WireImage
Retired MMA star and former "Celebrity Apprentice"
Endorsement
: "He's just trying to keep our country safe. He has my vote, being Latino or not."
Latrell Sprewell
4-time NBA all-star who's probably better remembered for choking his coachEndorsement
: He wrote "Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump !!!" after he won Nevada in a since-deleted Tweet. He also retweeted a post that was critical of Al Sharpton's anti-Donald Trump stance. less
Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld, Getty Images
Latrell Sprewell
4-time NBA all-star who's probably better remembered for choking his coach
Endorsement
: He wrote "Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump !!!" after he won Nevada in a since-deleted Tweet. He also ... more
Willie Robertson
"Duck Dynasty" star
Endorsement:
"Mr. Trump is a real leader. He represents success and strength, two attributes our country needs."
Willie Robertson
Photo: Andy Kropa, Associated Press
"Duck Dynasty" star
Endorsement:
"Mr. Trump is a real leader. He represents success and strength, two attributes our country needs."
Brian France
NASCAR CEO
Endorsement
: "He has had an incredible career and achieved tremendous success. This is what we need for our country."
Brian France
Photo: Chuck Burton, STF
NASCAR CEO
Endorsement
: "He has had an incredible career and achieved tremendous success. This is what we need for our country."
Bill Elliott
Hall of Fame Nascar driver*
Endorsement
: "He is a leader representing strength and common sense solutions."
*His son Chase Elliott, a current NASCAR driver, also endorsed Trump.
Bill Elliott
Photo: John Raoux
Hall of Fame Nascar driver*
Endorsement
: "He is a leader representing strength and common sense solutions."
*His son Chase Elliott, a current NASCAR driver, also endorsed Trump.
Louis Farrakhan
Nation of Islam minister and radical leader
Photo: Noah Berger, Special To The Chronicle
Louis Farrakhan
Nation of Islam minister and radical leader
David Duke
Former KKK grand wizard and 1988 Populist Party presidential candidate
Endorsement:
"Voting against Donald Trump at this point is really treason to your heritage.”
David Duke
Photo: AP
Former KKK grand wizard and 1988 Populist Party presidential candidate
Endorsement:
"Voting against Donald Trump at this point is really treason to your heritage.”
Jean-Marie Le Pen
Far-right founder of France's anti-immigrant National Front
Photo: JOEL SAGET, Getty Images
Jean-Marie Le Pen
Far-right founder of France's anti-immigrant National Front
Ann Coulter
Conservative columnist and expert rabble-rouser
Ann Coulter
Photo: PAUL DRINKWATER, AP
Conservative columnist and expert rabble-rouser
Paula Jones
Once sued Bill Clinton for sexual harassment
Endorsement:
"I am 100% voting for you! We need a real President with brains and guts!" via Twitter
Paula Jones
Photo: Amy Graves, Getty Images
Once sued Bill Clinton for sexual harassment
Endorsement:
"I am 100% voting for you! We need a real President with brains and guts!" via Twitter
Paul LePage
Maine's outspoken governor
Endorsement less
: "He is not afraid of the political establishment, he's not afraid of lobbyists, special interests and most of all, folks, he's not afraid of the United States liberal media!"
Paul LePage
Photo: Robert F. Bukaty
Maine's outspoken governor
Endorsement ... more
: "He is not afraid of the political establishment, he's not afraid of lobbyists, special interests and most of all, folks, he's not afraid of the United States
Mike Ditka
Former head coach of Da Bears
Endorsement:
"If I were to vote tomorrow, I'd probably vote for Trump."
Mike Ditka
Photo: Jordan Strauss, Associated Press
Former head coach of Da Bears
Endorsement:
"If I were to vote tomorrow, I'd probably vote for Trump."
Joe Arpaio
"America's Toughest Sheriff" in Arizona's Maricopa County, known for his anti-immigration views and making inmates wear pink.Endorsement: "Donald Trump is a leader. He produces results."
Joe Arpaio
Photo: Ross Franklin, STF
"America's Toughest Sheriff" in Arizona's Maricopa County, known for his anti-immigration views and making inmates wear pink.
Endorsement: "Donald Trump is a leader. He produces results."
Jeff Sessions
Senator (R-Ala.) and former Ted Cruz ally on immigration
Endorsement:
"At this time in American history, we need to make America great again."
Jeff Sessions
Photo: Susan Walsh, STF
Senator (R-Ala.) and former Ted Cruz ally on immigration
Endorsement:
"At this time in American history, we need to make America great again."
Duncan Hunter
Vaping House rep (R-Calif.)
Endorsement:
"We don't need a policy wonk as president. We need a leader as president."
Duncan Hunter
Photo: Tom Williams, CQ Roll Call
Vaping House rep (R-Calif.)
Endorsement:
"We don't need a policy wonk as president. We need a leader as president."
Jan Brewer
Former Arizona governor who once scolded Obama on an airport runway
Jan Brewer
Photo: Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press
Former Arizona governor who once scolded Obama on an airport runway
Gary Busey
Crazed villain in "Lethal Weapon"; manman in his own right
Endorsement
: "I know him personally. I know him professionally. He's a great guy."
Gary Busey
Photo: Adam Taylor, ABC
Crazed villain in "Lethal Weapon"; manman in his own right
Endorsement
: "I know him personally. I know him professionally. He's a great guy."
Sarah Palin
Former governor of Alaska and current beat poet
Endorsement less
: "... He tells us Joe six packs, he said, 'You know, I've worked very, very hard. And I've succeeded. Hugely I've succeeded,' he says. And he says, 'I want you to succeed, too.'"
Sarah Palin
Photo: Joshua Lott, Getty Images
Former governor of Alaska and current beat poet
Endorsement ... more
: "... He tells us Joe six packs, he said, 'You know, I've worked very, very hard. And I've succeeded. Hugely I've succeeded,' he says. And
Rafael Correa
Leftist president of Ecuador
Endorsement less
: "I think that (Trump) would be very bad for the U.S., but Latin America is independent enough ... and for the progressives in Latin American, I think it would be positive."
Rafael Correa
Photo: Juan Karita, STR
Leftist president of Ecuador
Endorsement ... more
: "I think that (Trump) would be very bad for the U.S., but Latin America is independent enough ... and for the progressives in Latin American, I think it
NEW YORK (AP) — James Woods, one of Hollywood's most outspoken conservatives, says his agent dropped him as a client on the Fourth of July, citing patriotism.
Woods on Thursday shared on Twitter an email from his agent, Ken Kaplan. In the excerpted email, dated Wednesday, Kaplan said he was "feeling patriotic" and no longer wanted to represent Woods.
"It's the 4th of July and I'm feeling patriotic," wrote Kaplan in the posted email. "I don't want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I'd say."
Woods is passionate supporter of President Donald Trump on social media. On Wednesday, his tweets included the allegation that immigration protesters were only Democrats seeking "illegal votes" and a reference to former President Barack Obama as a "stain" on America.
Kaplan, who represents a number of high-profile Hollywood actors at the Gersh Agency, didn't immediately respond to emails Thursday.
Woods, who called his agent a "political liberal," said he replied to Kaplan that "if you're feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one's right to think as an individual."
The most recent credit for the 71-year-old Woods is a voiceover for the animated series "Justice League Action." In September, actress Amber Tamblyn wrote an open letter to Woods accusing him of hitting on her when she was 16. Woods called Tamblyn's story "a lie."