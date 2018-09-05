Inspector general reviews FBI handling of Nassar allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general is investigating how the FBI handled sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, contacted the FBI about allegations made against Nassar in 2015 but agents failed to address the complaints.

Nassar was ultimately charged in 2016 with federal child porn offenses and sexual abuse charges in Michigan.

He was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of girls and women said he sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

Spokesmen for the FBI and Justice Department's inspector general did not immediately respond to requests for comment.