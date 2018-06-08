Adult film workers slam Giuliani for Stormy Daniels comment
Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
Updated 9:26 pm, Thursday, June 7, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim that she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation," a characterization that quickly drew condemnation from members of the adult film industry.
"I'm sorry I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation," Giuliani said Wednesday at a conference in Tel Aviv.
Daniels' work as an adult film actress "entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight," he said, adding that people could "just look" at Daniels to know she wasn't believable.
"Excuse me, but when you look at Stormy Daniels ..." Giuliani said, prompting the moderator to interject and tell him that he must respect women while speaking at the "Globes" Capital Market conference.
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's attorney to get her to appear on Fox News and falsely deny having sex with Trump. The allegations are made in a lawsuit filed June 6 in Los Angeles. The lawsuit alleges Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen "colluded" with Daniels' then-attorney Keith Davidson to have her deny the relationship on Fox News after a tabloid magazine story about Daniels and Trump. less
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Actress Stormy Daniels in 2008 in Las Vegas. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reached a $130,000 deal a month before the 2016 election to keep silent on an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
January 2005
Trump marries his current wife, Melania.
Photo: JOE AMON, AP
March 2006
The couple's son, Barron, is born.
Photo: CHRIS PIZZELLO, REUTERS
July 2006
According to Daniels, she and Trump began an "intimate relationship" and it continued "well into the year 2007."
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
November 2016
Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pays Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence.
Photo: Hector Retamal / AFP/Getty Images
Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pays Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence.
Feb. 13, 2018
Cohen acknowledges he paid $130,000 out of his own pocket to Daniels, saying he was not reimbursed by the Trump Organization or the Trump campaign. He notably does not say whether the president personally reimbursed him.
"The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful, and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone," he says in a statement.
Photo: Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
March 7, 2018
Daniels files a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeking to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump has "made very well clear that none of these allegations are true."
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
April 9, 2018
Federal agents in New York raid Cohen's office and a hotel room, seizing records on topics including the payment made to Daniels. Cohen is now facing a criminal investigation in New York.
Photo: Drew Angerer
April 18, 2018
Trump responds to Daniels releasing an artist's sketch of a man she says threatened her. "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man," Trump tweets. "A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!"
Photo: Trump Tweet
May 3, 2018
On Twitter, Trump acknowledges he repaid Cohen after claiming previously he didn't know about the payments. He said the money "had nothing to do with the campaign."
Trump said Cohen received a monthly retainer, which he used to pay Daniels to sign an agreement not to talk about her allegations and "stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair."
Sanders later told reporters that she had tried to give them "the very best information we had at the time." She said she first learned that Trump had repaid Cohen while watching Giuliani's interview.
Photo: Trumptweet
Photo: Chris Farina/WireImage
Photo: DINO VOURNAS/AP
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Photo: Mark Ralston / AFP /Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump.
Photo: Mark Lennihan, STF
Photo: NurPhoto/NurPhoto Via Getty Images
Photo: Richard Drew, Associated Press
People in the adult film industry took the former New York City mayor to task Thursday, saying his comments demean women in general and were aimed solely at discrediting Daniels because of how she makes a living and not based on the facts of the case.
"I think his statement is dangerous and dehumanizing to sex workers," said adult film actress Kimberly Kane, who has appeared in hundreds of films. "We are already an extremely marginalized group made up mostly of women, people of color, trans and the disabled, people who are trying to make a living like everyone else.
"Luckily for us," she added, "Americans do find Stormy Daniels credible and a powerful female to be reckoned with."
Jackie Martin, a spokeswoman for Vivid Entertainment, one of the industry's largest porn producers, called Giuliani's comments "offensive and outlandish."
"Many talented women of substance have chosen to make their careers in the adult industry," she said.
Other advocates for legal sex-related industries bemoaned Giuliani's comments as trying to silence the voices of women who face exploitation.
"It's incredibly dangerous to attach the worth of a person to their sexual behavior," said Christa B. Daring, executive director of the Sex Workers Outreach Project.
"Frequently, appearance is weaponized against women in our society, whether that be because they're too pretty or they're too heavy," Daring said.
Giuliani's comments also drew a heated response from Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, who called for Trump to immediately fire Giuliani.
Daniels has said she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. She is fighting to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election.
Trump has denied Daniels' allegations that they had sex just months after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son.
Trump appeared in benign roles in at least three soft-core porn films in the 1990s and early 2000s.
BuzzFeed and CNN reported in 2016 that in one of the videos, Trump appears backstage at a fashion show with two Playboy Playmates and the future first lady.
In another, he pops open a bottle of champagne onto a Playboy-branded limo and the third shows him photographing clothed models and interviewing a Playboy Playmate.
Photos in which Melania Trump, a former model, had posed nude surfaced during the 2016 campaign. They were taken in the 1990s for the now-defunct French magazine Max. She also posed naked and lying on a fur blanket for British GQ in 2000.
Giuliani said the first lady doesn't believe Daniels' claim.
But Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's spokeswoman, said Thursday: "I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani."
Giuliani said the $130,000 that Daniels was paid as part of the nondisclosure agreement was "like a nuisance thing." If her claims could be proven, she would have been paid millions of dollars, he said.
Avenatti fired back on Twitter, calling Giuliani a "misogynist." He said Daniels "should be celebrated for her courage, strength and intelligence" and that he would "put her character up against Mr. Giuliani's any day of the week."
Giuliani declined to comment further Thursday when reached by The Associated Press.
Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in New York, Darlene Superville in Washington, Alexandra Villarreal in Philadelphia and John Rogers in Los Angeles contributed to this report.