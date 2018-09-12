Trump's Education Department weighs in on anti-Semitism case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department has reopened an old discrimination case against Rutgers University and is revisiting what constitutes anti-Semitism.

The case stems from a 2011 event sponsored at Rutgers by an outside organization that was accused of charging Jewish attendees for admission while allowing others in for free.

The initial investigation was closed by the department under President Barack Obama's administration in 2014. But the Zionist Group of America says the department has reopened the case based on its appeal.

In a letter to the group, the assistant secretary of education for civil rights cites a broad definition of anti-Semitism, which may include criticism of Israel.

Department spokeswoman Liz Hill says the agency "does aggressively enforce Title VI, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity or national origin."