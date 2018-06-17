FBI agent removed from Russia probe is willing to testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team after sending anti-Trump text messages says he is willing to testify before Congress.

A lawyer for Peter Strzok (STRUCK) told House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte in a letter Sunday that his client is willing to testify before his panel or any other committee that invites him.

Strzok was criticized in a recent Justice Department inspector general report for creating an appearance of conflict because of text messages he traded with another FBI employee.

Strzok was involved in the Hillary Clinton email investigation and was later added to Mueller's team. He was removed last summer once the messages were discovered.

His lawyer, Aitan Goelman, has said bias didn't affect his client's investigative decisions.