EPA rethinking air pollution rule for power plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is rethinking a 2012 rule limiting mercury emissions and other pollutants from power plants.

EPA spokeswoman Molly Block says the agency proposal is still a draft and that there are few details to release.

The 2012 rule established federal limits for mercury and some other toxic pollutants from fossil fuel power plants.

Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware and Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee are urging the EPA to keep the 2012 limits in place, saying the rules has cut mercury emissions from power plants by 90 percent.

The EPA announced earlier this month that it is moving to relax federal oversight of emissions from coal-fired power plants.