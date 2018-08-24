Congressman charged with funds misuse suggests wife to blame

Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted this week on federal charges that they used more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses that ranged from groceries to golf trips and lied about it in federal filings, prosecutors said. less Margaret Hunter, center, the wife of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, arrives for an arraignment hearing Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife were indicted this week on federal charges that they ... more Photo: Denis Poroy, AP

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves an arraignment hearing as a protester carries a sign, left, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses. less U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves an arraignment hearing as a protester carries a sign, left, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in San Diego. Hunter and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges ... more Photo: Denis Poroy, AP

Congressman Duncan Hunter walks out of the San Diego Federal Courthouse after an arraignment hearing on Thursday, August 23, 2018 in San Diego, CA. Hunter and his wife Margaret, who pled "not guilty", are accused of using more than 250,000 in campaign funds for personal use. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images) less Congressman Duncan Hunter walks out of the San Diego Federal Courthouse after an arraignment hearing on Thursday, August 23, 2018 in San Diego, CA. Hunter and his wife Margaret, who pled "not guilty", are ... more Photo: Sandy Huffaker

Here's how Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Lakeside) and his wife Margaret are alleged to have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for their personal use.

$6,288.74 for a family vacation at the Aston Kaanapali Shores resort in Lahaina, Hawaii. $6,288.74 for a family vacation at the Aston Kaanapali Shores resort in Lahaina, Hawaii. less Here's how Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Lakeside) and his wife Margaret are alleged to have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for their personal use.

$6,288.74 for a family vacation at the $6,288.74 for a family vacation at the ... more Photo: Tor Johnson / Hawaii Tourism Authority

$6,150 on tuition at Christian Unified Schools. $6,150 on tuition at Christian Unified Schools. Photo: Chris Preovolos, ST

Margaret Hunter allegedly spent $152.25 on personal cosmetics at Nordstrom and told the campaign treasurer they were for "gift baskets for the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Diego." Margaret Hunter allegedly spent $152.25 on personal cosmetics at Nordstrom and told the campaign treasurer they were for "gift baskets for the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Diego." Photo: Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

$235.36 on personal supplies and decorative items at Michael's craft store. $235.36 on personal supplies and decorative items at Michael's craft store. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

$462.46 on 30 shots of tequila and a single steak at a bachelor party at El Tamarindo in Washington, D.C. $462.46 on 30 shots of tequila and a single steak at a bachelor party at El Tamarindo in Washington, D.C. Photo: Photo By Tom McCorkle For The Washington Post. Food Styling By Lisa Cherkasky For The Washington Post.

$2,448.27 on a couple's vacation to Las Vegas. On this trip, the indictment notes, the family's bank account started incurring insufficient fund fees until a check from Duncan Hunter's parents was deposited on the last day of the trip. less $2,448.27 on a couple's vacation to Las Vegas. On this trip, the indictment notes, the family's bank account started incurring insufficient fund fees until a check from Duncan Hunter's parents was deposited on ... more Photo: RebeccaAng/Getty Images/RooM RF

$990.60 on Uber rides $990.60 on Uber rides Photo: Caleb Jones, AP

$5,068.34 on fast food at restaurants including In-N-Out, Carl's Jr. and Taco Bell on 200 separate occasions. $5,068.34 on fast food at restaurants including In-N-Out, Carl's Jr. and Taco Bell on 200 separate occasions. Photo: William Luther, San Antonio Express-News

$1,912.66 to go to a Pittsburgh Steelers game. $1,912.66 to go to a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Photo: Keith Srakocic, Associated Press

$253.62 for a family trip to SeaWorld's Aquatica Water Park. $253.62 for a family trip to SeaWorld's Aquatica Water Park. Photo: Bob Owen, San Antonio Express-News

$704 on tickets to the play "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." $704 on tickets to the play "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Photo: Max Blain, Fotolia

$11,300 on personal items like groceries, jewelry, video games and pet supplies at Costco. $11,300 on personal items like groceries, jewelry, video games and pet supplies at Costco. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS, TNS

$1,008.72 on food, drinks and a three-night stay during a ski trip at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. $1,008.72 on food, drinks and a three-night stay during a ski trip at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. Photo: Jeanne Cooper

$14,000 on a family trip to Italy $14,000 on a family trip to Italy

$1,137 on dental work at the Center for Oral and Facial Surgery in El Cajon, Calif. $1,137 on dental work at the Center for Oral and Facial Surgery in El Cajon, Calif. Photo: Stefano Oppo/Getty Images/Cultura RF

































Photo: Denis Poroy, AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Congressman charged with funds misuse suggests wife to blame 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Indicted Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has suggested that his wife was to blame for misuse of campaign funds after the couple was indicted on using up to $250,000 for trips, clothing purchases and school tuition

In an interview Thursday with Fox News' Martha McCallum after the couple pleaded not guilty to illegally using the campaign account for personal expenses, Hunter said his campaign made mistakes and that his wife was his campaign manager.

"So whatever she did, that will be looked at too, I'm sure," Hunter said. "But I didn't do it. I didn't spend any money illegally, I did not use campaign money."

Hunter and his wife, Margaret, entered federal court in San Diego separately with their own attorneys to enter their pleas and both also left separately. Margaret Hunter's lawyer, Thomas McNamara, did not immediately respond to phone and email messages Friday seeking comment.

Now Playing:

Hunter in the interview said he gave his wife power of attorney when he deployed as a Marine to Iraq in 2003 and that she has handled his finances throughout his five terms in office.

In 2017 when reports emerged that Hunter was being investigated for misuse of campaign money, he said that his campaign would stop paying his wife. A year earlier he told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he and his wife held the only campaign credit cards that he would be the only cardholder going forward.

He told Fox News that he also paid back $60,000 to his campaign and that the allegations are "pure politics" ahead of the November election.

"My campaign did make mistakes," Hunter told the network. "There was money spent on things, not by me but by the campaign, and I paid that back before my last election."

Hunter defended some of the spending, saying trips paid for with campaign funds were for fundraising.

The federal grand jury indictment depicts the couple as binge spenders who over eight years pocketed a steady stream of dollars intended for campaign purposes, while their household budget was awash in red ink.

In 2015, Hunter told his wife he wanted to buy a pair of "Hawaii shorts" but had run out of money, the indictment said.

She suggested that he "buy the shorts at a golf pro shop so that they could falsely describe the purchase later as 'some (golf) balls for the wounded warriors,'" the indictment said.

Hunter told Fox News that he would never do that, especially to the wounded veterans.

The indictment listed alleged use of campaign money to pay for tuition for his children's private school, video games, dental work, lavish dinners and movie tickets.

In April 2015, Margaret Hunter spent nearly $1,000 in campaign funds to fly her mother and her mother's boyfriend to Poland and later told the campaign treasurer they were campaign trips to New Orleans and Kentucky, according to the court documents.

Hunter's office has said that one of the charges he repaid to the campaign account was a $600 fee for flying a pet bunny with his family.

In a statement, House Speaker Paul Ryan called the charges "deeply serious" and said Hunter will be removed from his committee assignments, pending resolution of the case.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Ryan should call on Hunter to resign.