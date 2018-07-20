Congress abandons bid to reverse Trump deal with ZTE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is abandoning an effort to clamp down on the Chinese telecom giant ZTE. The move essentially green-lights the Trump administration's deal to save the company, which was accused of selling sensitive information to hostile regimes.

Aides say language is being removed from a defense policy bill that would reinstate penalties and restrict the Chinese company's ability to buy U.S. parts. Senators from both parties expressed outrage at the decision.

ZTE was almost forced out of business after being accused of selling sensitive information to Iran and North Korea in violation of trade laws. The Commerce Department recently reached a deal to ease the ban, allowing ZTE's business with the U.S. to resume.

President Donald Trump had warned the ban was causing heavy job losses in China.