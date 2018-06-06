FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., departs after a vote on Gina Haspel to be CIA director, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein is facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon, currently California state Senate president pro tem, in the upcoming California Primary on June 5. less
Photo: Alex Brandon, AP
FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., departs after a vote on Gina Haspel to be CIA director, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein is facing a challenge from fellow ... more
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
FILE - In this March 27, 2018 file photo, Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein addresses reporters after hosting a roundtable discussion on gun safety with gun violence survivors, family members, activists and medical personnel at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Feinstein is facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon, currently California state Senate president pro tem, in the upcoming California Primary on June 5. less
Photo: Chris Pizzello, AP
FILE - In this March 27, 2018 file photo, Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein addresses reporters after hosting a roundtable discussion on gun safety with gun violence survivors, family members, ... more
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, takes the stage before speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, takes the stage before speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein is facing a challenge from fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon, currently California state Senate president pro tem, in the upcoming California Primary on June 5. less
Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. ... more
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, talks to his campaign manager Courtni Pugh before speaking at an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. less
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, talks to his campaign manager Courtni Pugh before speaking at an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in ... more
A supporter listens as Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
A supporter listens as Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Supporters wait for Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, to take the stage during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Supporters wait for Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, to take the stage during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Supporters cheer as Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Supporters cheer as Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, talks to campaign staff before speaking at an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, talks to campaign staff before speaking at an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, talks to his campaign manager Courtni Pugh, center, and other staff before speaking at an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. less
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, talks to his campaign manager Courtni Pugh, center, and other staff before speaking at an election party ... more
Natalie Rodriguez waits for Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, to speak during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Natalie Rodriguez waits for Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, to speak during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, hugs a supporter after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, hugs a supporter after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, waves to supporters after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, waves to supporters after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, acknowledges staff as he speaks during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, acknowledges staff as he speaks during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, stands on stage after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, stands on stage after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, greets supporters after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, greets supporters after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, dances with supporters after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Kevin de Leon, California state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, dances with supporters after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, waves to supporters after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, waves to supporters after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, greets supporters after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Kevin de Leon, state Senate president pro tem and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, greets supporters after speaking during an election party Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP