British foreign secretary to meet with US officials on Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — Britain's top diplomat is visiting the U.S. for two days of talks with the Trump administration as President Donald Trump decides whether to pull out of the multinational nuclear agreement with Iran.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is expected to arrive Sunday, is a strong proponent of the deal. The deadline for Trump's decision is May 12.

The nuclear agreement itself isn't cited as a discussion point in a statement on the trip from Britain's Foreign Office. But Iran is listed as one of the international issues Johnson is to discuss along with North Korea and Syria.

The statement says Johnson is expected to meet with Vice President Mike Pence, national security adviser John Bolton and other senior administration officials as well as congressional foreign policy leaders.