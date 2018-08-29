Black candidates win primaries for governor in 3 states
Errin Haines Whack and Geoff Mulvihill, Associated Press
Updated
Andrew Gillum with his wife, R. Jai Gillum at his side addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Andrew Gillum with his wife, R. Jai Gillum at his side addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Photo: Steve Cannon, AP
CORRECTS HIS SON'S NAME TO DAVIS, NOT JACKSON - Andrew Gillum holds his son Davis as he addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
CORRECTS HIS SON'S NAME TO DAVIS, NOT JACKSON - Andrew Gillum holds his son Davis as he addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Photo: Steve Cannon, AP
Andrew Gillum with his wife, R. Jai Gillum at his side addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Andrew Gillum with his wife, R. Jai Gillum at his side addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Photo: Steve Cannon, AP
Andrew Gillum with his wife, R. Jai Gillum at his side addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Andrew Gillum with his wife, R. Jai Gillum at his side addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Photo: Steve Cannon, AP
Andrew Gillum supporters celebrate his winning of the Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Andrew Gillum supporters celebrate his winning of the Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Photo: Steve Cannon, AP
Photo: Steve Cannon, AP
Image
1of/5
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 5
Andrew Gillum with his wife, R. Jai Gillum at his side addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Andrew Gillum with his wife, R. Jai Gillum at his side addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Photo: Steve Cannon, AP
With Andrew Gillum's upset victory in Florida, black candidates have won the Democratic nomination for governor in three states this year.
Their rise is being attributed to voter backlash against President Donald Trump.
Gillum, Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Ben Jealous in Maryland were all aided by strong turnout, especially among black voters.
Adianne Shropshire, executive director of Black PAC, says voters see Trump and the Republican Party as representing "bigotry, fear and racism."
All three candidates are considered longshots. Voters have elected just two black governors in U.S. history — in 2006 in Massachusetts and 1989 in Virginia.