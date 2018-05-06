APNewsBreak: Mueller team questions Trump friend Tom Barrack
Tom Lobianco, Jonathan Lemire and Alan Suderman, Associated Press
Updated 12:02 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Tom Barrack, chairman of the inaugural committee, speaks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. The Associated Press has learned that investigators working with special counsel Robert Mueller have interviewed Barrack. Two people familiar with the probe tell the AP that Barrack met with federal investigators working on the Russia inquiry. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. Barrack spokesman Owen Blicksilver declined comment. less
Photo: Evan Vucci, AP
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Tom Barrack, chairman of the inaugural committee, speaks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. The Associated Press has learned that investigators ... more
Tom Barrack, private equity real estate investor and founder, chairman, and CEO of Colony Capital, at his company offices in downtown Los Angeles, California on Friday, September 29, 2017. (Photo by Brinson+Banks) less
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Tom Barrack, private equity real estate investor and founder, chairman, and CEO of Colony Capital, at his company offices in downtown Los Angeles, California on Friday, September 29, 2017. (Photo by ... more
Tom Barrack, private equity real estate investor and founder, chairman, and CEO of Colony Capital, at his company offices in downtown Los Angeles, California on Friday, September 29, 2017. (Photo by Brinson+Banks) less
Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Tom Barrack, private equity real estate investor and founder, chairman, and CEO of Colony Capital, at his company offices in downtown Los Angeles, California on Friday, September 29, 2017. (Photo by ... more
Tom Barrack, former Deputy Interior Undersecretary in the Reagan administration, and CEO of Colony Capital, delivers a speech on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) less
Photo: Brian Van Der Brug/LA Times Via Getty Images
Tom Barrack, former Deputy Interior Undersecretary in the Reagan administration, and CEO of Colony Capital, delivers a speech on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the ... more
Image 5 of 30
|
Probes into Russia, Trump campaign
An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on Capitol Hill. President Donald Trump has dismissed the story as "fake news" and raised allegations of politically inspired spying by the Obama administration, but the investigations show no sign of abating anytime soon. Here's a look at some key details less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
An FBI investigation and congressional probes into the Trump campaign and contacts with Russia continue to shadow the administration, each new development a focus of White House press briefings and attention on ... more
April 3, 2018
A federal judge sentenced Alex van der Zwaan (center) to 30 days in prison for lying to investigators about conversations he had with Rick Gates. It is the first prison sentence handed down in the Mueller investigation. less
April 3, 2018
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press
A federal judge sentenced Alex van der Zwaan (center) to 30 days in prison for lying to investigators about conversations he had with Rick Gates. It is the first prison sentence handed down in the ... more
February 23, 2018
Rick Gates, a longtime protégé and junior partner of Donald Trump's presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort, plead guilty to federal charges for conspiracy and lying to investigators.
February 23, 2018
Photo: ERIN SCHAFF, STR
Rick Gates, a longtime protégé and junior partner of Donald Trump's presidential campaign chairman Paul Manafort, plead guilty to federal charges for conspiracy and lying to investigators.
February 23, 2018
Paul Manafort and Richard Gates were criminally indicted on 12 counts, including money laundering, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, conspiracy against the U.S., and failure to report foreign bank accounts to the U.S. government. less
February 23, 2018
Paul Manafort and Richard Gates were criminally indicted on 12 counts, including money laundering, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, conspiracy against the U.S., and failure to ... more
February 16, 2018
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller has charged thirteen Russians and three Russian entities with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Among the 13 individuals charged was Yevgeny Prigozhin, Concord Catering General Director, seen here after the sixth meeting of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council. The others include: Mikhail Ivanovich Bystrov, Mikhail Leonidovich Burchik, Aleksandra Yuryevna Krylova, Anna Vladislavovna Bogacheva, Sergey Pavlovich Polozov, Maria Anatolyevna Bovda, Robert Sergeyevich Bovda, Dzheykhun Nasimi Ogly, Vadim Vladimirovich Podkopaev, Gleb Igorevitch Vasilchenko, Irina Viktorovna Kaverzina, and Vladimir Venkov. less
February 16, 2018
Photo: Mikhail Metzel/Mikhail Metzel/TASS
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller has charged thirteen Russians and three Russian entities with an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Among the 13 ... more
January 2018
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel's Russia investigation, the Justice Department said, as prosecutors moved closer to a possible interview with President Donald Trump about whether he took steps to obstruct an FBI probe into contacts between Russia and his 2016 campaign. The interview with Sessions in January made him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning. It came as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates whether Trump's actions in office, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey, constitute improper efforts to stymie the FBI investigation. less
Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP
January 2018
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for hours in the special counsel's Russia investigation, the Justice Department said, as prosecutors moved closer to a possible interview with ... more
January 16, 2018:
The same day former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was called to testify behind closed doors for the House investigation, the New York Times reported that he was subpoenaed by Mueller to testify before a grand jury. less
January 16, 2018:
Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty
The same day former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was called to testify behind closed doors for the House investigation, the New York Times reported that he was subpoenaed by Mueller to testify ... more
January 8, 2018:
On Jan. 8, The Washington Post reported that Mueller spoke with Trump's attorney's indicating that he would likely seek to interview the president as part of his investigation. Later, in a news conference with the prime minister of Norway, President Tump told a reporter that an interview out not be necessary because "there is no collusion." less
January 8, 2018:
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, STF
On Jan. 8, The Washington Post reported that Mueller spoke with Trump's attorney's indicating that he would likely seek to interview the president as part of his investigation. Later, in a ... more
December 2017:
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI, becoming the first Trump White House official to face criminal charges and admit guilt so far in the wide-ranging election investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Flynn also agreed to cooperate with Mueller's probe, which focuses on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign aimed at sending the Republican businessman to the White House. less
December 2017:
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI, becoming the first Trump White House official to face criminal charges and admit guilt so far in the ... more
October 2017:
Papadopoulos pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI, as part of apparent agreement to cooperate with Mueller's investigation. Mueller files 12 count criminal indictments against Manafort and Gates. less
October 2017:
Papadopoulos pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI, as part of apparent agreement to cooperate with Mueller's investigation. Mueller files 12 count criminal indictments against ... more
August 2017: Mueller impanels criminal grand jury in Washington, D.C.
Photo: SAUL LOEB
August 2017: Mueller impanels criminal grand jury in Washington, D.C.
July 2017: FBI agents conducted a raid at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's home in Alexandria, Virginia. Papadopoulos arrested by FBI at Dulles International Airport.
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
July 2017: FBI agents conducted a raid at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's home in Alexandria, Virginia. Papadopoulos arrested by FBI at Dulles International Airport.
June 2017: Manafort files paperwork with the Justice Department retroactively disclosing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act that his firm received more than $17 million working for the government of Ukraine between 2012 and 2014. The Washington Post reports that Mueller is investigating Trump for obstruction of justice.
less
Photo: Evan Vucci, STF
June 2017: Manafort files paperwork with the Justice Department retroactively disclosing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act that his firm received more than $17 million working for the government of ... more
January 2017: FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, briefs Trump on contents of unverified dossier that contains salacious allegations about him and his campaign. Trump inaugurated as 45th President of the United States. Papadopoulos interviewed by the FBI about his contacts with Russians. less
Photo: Alex Brandon
January 2017: FBI Director James Comey, who was overseeing the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, briefs Trump on contents of unverified dossier that contains ... more
November 2016: Donald Trump wins presidential election.
Photo: Mark Wilson
November 2016: Donald Trump wins presidential election.
August 2016:
The New York Times reports that Manafort's name appears on a secret list of payments made by the Yanukovych regime. Manafort resigns from Trump campaign the day after The Associated Press reports he failed to register as a foreign agent after arranging a covert lobbying campaign in the United States on behalf of the Ukrainian Party of Regions. less
August 2016:
Photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images
The New York Times reports that Manafort's name appears on a secret list of payments made by the Yanukovych regime. Manafort resigns from Trump campaign the day after The Associated Press reports ... more
July 2016: Trump becomes the Republican nominee for president at the party's convention in Cleveland, Ohio. FBI opens investigation into Russian government's attempt to influence the election, including whether members of Trump's campaign are involved.
less
Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call, CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
... more
July 2016: Trump becomes the Republican nominee for president at the party's convention in Cleveland, Ohio. FBI opens investigation into Russian government's attempt to influence the election, including
June 2016: Manafort attends meeting at Trump Tower in New York with Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya (above), who promised to provide the Trump campaign damaging information about Clinton. Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner are also in the meeting. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says his website will publish a batch of Clinton emails.
less
Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, STF
June 2016: Manafort attends meeting at Trump Tower in New York with Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya (above), who promised to provide the Trump campaign damaging information about Clinton. Donald ... more
May 2016: Manafort promoted to campaign chairman and chief strategist, taking command of the Trump campaign.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg
May 2016: Manafort promoted to campaign chairman and chief strategist, taking command of the Trump campaign.
April 2016: Papadopoulos meets with Russian national who he says offered "dirt" on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, including thousands of emails. Papadopoulos emails other members of Trump campaign about Russian offer of dirt on Clinton and offer for Trump to meet with Putin. Democratic National Committee becomes aware of the scope of the months-long intrusion into its email systems by hackers U.S. intelligence agencies later linked to the Russian government.
less
Photo: Justin Sullivan
April 2016: Papadopoulos meets with Russian national who he says offered "dirt" on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, including thousands of emails. Papadopoulos emails other members of Trump ... more
March 2016: Manafort joins Trump campaign as a volunteer consultant. George Papadopoulos is named one of five foreign policy advisers to the Trump campaign, and meets with people associated with the Russia government amid discussions to set up a meeting between Trump and Putin.
less
March 2016: Manafort joins Trump campaign as a volunteer consultant. George Papadopoulos is named one of five foreign policy advisers to the Trump campaign, and meets with people associated with the Russia ... more
September 2015: The FBI contacts the Democratic National Committee's IT help desk, cautioning that at least one of its computers has been compromised by Russian hackers. A technician scans the system but fails to find evidence of the intrusion.
less
Photo: Andrew Brookes, Getty Images/Cultura RF
September 2015: The FBI contacts the Democratic National Committee's IT help desk, cautioning that at least one of its computers has been compromised by Russian hackers. A technician scans the system but ... more
June 2015: New York real estate billionaire Donald J. Trump announces his candidacy for U.S. president as a Republican.
Photo: Richard Drew
June 2015: New York real estate billionaire Donald J. Trump announces his candidacy for U.S. president as a Republican.
February 2014: Following months of violent clashes between protesters and police across Ukraine, Yanukovych flees Ukraine and enters exile in Russia. U.S. government later opens investigation into Manafort's foreign lobbying and political work.
less
Photo: Associated Press
February 2014: Following months of violent clashes between protesters and police across Ukraine, Yanukovych flees Ukraine and enters exile in Russia. U.S. government later opens investigation into Manafort's ... more
February 2010: With the help of his Russian patrons and his American political consultants, Yanukovych is elected president of Ukraine.
Photo: AP
February 2010: With the help of his Russian patrons and his American political consultants, Yanukovych is elected president of Ukraine.
2006: Paul Manafort and Rick Gates (left) begin work as consultants for the Party of Regions, a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine led by Victor Yanukovych, the country's former prime minister. Manafort is a veteran Republican political operative who worked on the U.S. presidential campaigns of Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bob Dole.
less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
2006: Paul Manafort and Rick Gates (left) begin work as consultants for the Party of Regions, a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine led by Victor Yanukovych, the country's former prime minister. Manafort is ... more
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller have interviewed one of President Donald Trump's closest friends and confidants, California real estate investor Tom Barrack, The Associated Press has learned.
Barrack was interviewed as part of the federal investigation of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
The specific topics covered in questions from Mueller's team were not immediately clear.
One of the people who spoke to AP said the questioning focused entirely on two officials from Trump's campaign who have been indicted by Mueller: Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and Manafort's longtime deputy, Rick Gates. Gates agreed to plead guilty to federal conspiracy and false-statement charges in February and began cooperating with investigators.
This person said Barrack was interviewed "months ago" and was asked a few questions about Gates' work on Trump's inaugural committee, which Barrack chaired, and but there were no questions about the money raised by that committee.
A second person with knowledge of the Barrack interview said the questioning was broader and did include financial matters about the campaign, the transition and Trump's inauguration in January 2017.
Barrack's spokeswoman, Lisa Baker, declined comment.
Barrack has rare access and insight into Trump going back decades, since their days developing real estate. Barrack played an integral role in the 2016 campaign as a top fundraiser at a time when many other Republicans were shunning the upstart candidate. Barrack later directed Trump's inauguration.
While the specifics of Barrack's questioning were unclear, Mueller's team has asked several other witnesses about the flow of money related to the campaign.
Investigators have for months been inquiring about the Trump campaign's finances and compliance with federal election law, according to four people familiar with the matter.
Prosecutors' questions have been wide-ranging, these people said, touching on the campaign's data operations, its relationship with data-mining company Cambridge Analytica, payments to Gates and whether there were arrangements that weren't disclosed in filings to the Federal Election Commission, they said.
The four people familiar with the investigation spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the confidential interviews.
The investigators' questions about the campaign's finances have come up in interviews dating to early fall while prosecutors were preparing the first indictment against Manafort and Gates.
Barrack, a wealthy real estate investor with close ties to several Mideast leaders, met Trump in 1988 when he negotiated the sale of The Plaza Hotel in New York to Trump. Barrack's publicist in 2016 described the men as having since "solidified a lifelong friendship between themselves and their families."
Barrack employed Gates last year, wrapping up operations on the Presidential Inaugural Committee, before Gates was charged by Mueller.
Barrack spoke glowingly of Trump in a CNBC interview in early 2016.
"He's one of the kindest, and actually most humble, friends that I've had," Barrack said. "I have so much respect for him because at this point in his career, wandering into the milieu was not easy, and he's changed the dialogue of the debate."
Barrack also was among the featured speakers at the Republican convention where Trump formally received the nomination.
Days after Trump's victory in November 2016, Barrack told CBS' "This Morning" that Trump was like an ultimate fighter during the campaign who used "whatever tools necessary to convey a really disruptive message." Barrack said America would see "a softer, kinder" Trump now that Trump had won the presidency
Mueller's investigators have interviewed dozens of witnesses in the probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. They have also secured the cooperation of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.
But few witnesses have as much insight into the president's lengthy business career and all facets of his campaign and administration as Barrack.
___
Lemire reported from New York and Suderman reported from Richmond, Virginia. Associated Press writers Chad Day, Eric Tucker and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.