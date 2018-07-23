Woman likely spread Ebola to family a year later

LONDON (AP) — Doctors say that a Liberian woman who probably caught Ebola in 2014 may have infected three relatives a year after she first fell sick.

The rare possibility of Ebola spreading so long after infection highlights the importance of monitoring survivors, especially with the imminent end of the most recent flare-up of the disease in Congo. That country's latest outbreak is due to be declared contained on Wednesday, which marks two incubation periods since the last case.

The Ebola virus can hide in parts of the body where it can escape the immune system. Scientists say that means there is a need for continued vigilance even after an outbreak is declared over.

The case report was published online Monday in the journal Lancet.