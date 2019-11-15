White House seeks disclosure of actual health care prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — New rules from the Trump administration would require insurers and hospitals to disclose upfront the actual prices for common tests and procedures.

Officials say the rules are an effort to spotlight the confusing maze of health care costs. The belief is that informed patients will choose the best care at the lowest price. That could help get U.S. health care spending under better control.

But the disclosure requirements face pushback from the health care industry. Insurers and hospitals say the government would force them to publicly disclose rates they negotiate and are considered part of private contracts.

Some of the administration’s actions could lead to lawsuits and the rules could get bogged down in court.