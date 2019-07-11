US growing largest crop of marijuana for research in 5 years

The U.S. government is growing the largest crop of research marijuana in five years, responding to interest in varieties with high levels of THC and CBD.

The government is the only source of pot for nearly all research, while it still considers it illegal and dangerous.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse said Thursday that scientists have asked for weed that more closely matches what's sold in states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana. The agency says it plans to grow 2,000 kilograms, or 4,409 pounds, this year at the University of Mississippi. The school holds the only federal contract for producing marijuana. That's enough for 5 million joints, although the government provides marijuana in different forms.

The crop will be divided between high THC and high CBD varieties.