US experts back fish oil drug to prevent heart attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health advisers are recommending broader use of a prescription-strength fish oil drug to help prevent heart problems.

The non-binding recommendation paves the way for the Food and Drug Administration to expand the drug’s approval. That broader use could translate into billions in sales for drugmaker Amarin.

Currently, the drug is approved for a narrow group of patients with extremely high levels of a type of fat linked to heart disease.

Thursday’s recommendation was made by a panel of advisers to the FDA. The agency is expected to make a final decision on the drug before the end of the year.