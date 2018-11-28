US doctor warns against backlash to gene-edited baby claim

Feng Zhang, center, an institute member of Harvard and MIT's Broad Institute, reacts to reporters on the issue of world's first genetically edited babies after the Human Genome Editing Conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. He Jiankui, a Chinese researcher, claims that he helped make the world's first genetically edited babies twin girls whose DNA he said he altered with a powerful new tool capable of rewriting the very blueprint of life. If true, it would be a profound leap of science and ethics. less Feng Zhang, center, an institute member of Harvard and MIT's Broad Institute, reacts to reporters on the issue of world's first genetically edited babies after the Human Genome Editing Conference in Hong Kong, ... more Photo: Vincent Yu, AP Photo: Vincent Yu, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close US doctor warns against backlash to gene-edited baby claim 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

HONG KONG (AP) — A prominent American scientist is warning against a backlash to the claim that a Chinese scientist has helped make the world's first gene-edited babies.

Harvard Medical School dean Dr. George Daley says it would be unfortunate if a misstep with a first case led scientists and regulators to reject the good that could come from altering DNA to treat or prevent diseases.

Daley spoke Wednesday at an international conference in Hong Kong, where the Chinese scientist, He Jiankui (HEH JEE-ahn-qway) of Shenzhen, also is scheduled to speak.

He says he altered the DNA of twin girls when they were conceived to try to help them resist possible future infection with the AIDS virus.