The Latest: State gets extension to provide details to feds

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter talks with the media during a break in the Opioid trial in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Oklahoma is wrapping up its presentation of evidence against Johnson & Johnson in the state's case alleging the consumer products giant and its subsidiaries helped fuel the deadly opioid crisis. less Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter talks with the media during a break in the Opioid trial in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Oklahoma is wrapping up its presentation of evidence against Johnson & ... more Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close The Latest: State gets extension to provide details to feds 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on the federal government's demand for a portion of Oklahoma's $270 million settlement with Purdue Pharma (all times local):

2:13 p.m.

The state of Oklahoma has been granted more time to provide details about the state's $270 million settlement with Purdue Pharma to the federal government, which is seeking a portion of the proceeds.

Documents provided to The Associated Press on Thursday by Oklahoma's Medicaid agency show the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services agreed this week to the 90-day extension.

The CMS in June notified the Oklahoma Health Care Authority that the federal agency is entitled to a portion of the proceeds and sought detailed information from the state about the settlement.

A spokesman for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says his office is reviewing the CMS request. Spokesman Alex Gerszewski (ger-SHES'-kee) also said the federal government's request won't affect state revenue.

___

11 a.m.

The federal government is seeking a portion of Oklahoma's $270 million settlement with Purdue Pharma that stemmed from the state's ongoing lawsuit against opioid drug makers.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says in a letter to the head of Oklahoma's Medicaid agency it has determined the federal government is entitled to a portion of Oklahoma's proceeds.

The June 12 letter from CMS' regional director Bill Brooks also seeks detailed information from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and warns that failure to return a portion of the settlement money could result in the withholding of federal funds.

Details of the letter were first reported by The Washington Post.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.