The Latest: Ex-UCLA doctor pleads not guilty to sex abuse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a former UCLA gynecologist charged with sexually abusing patients (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

A former University of California, Los Angeles gynecologist has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing two patients.

Dr. James Heaps entered the pleas Monday to two counts of sexual battery by fraud and one count of sexual exploitation of a patient. He was released without bail.

UCLA says Heaps worked part-time at the student health clinic from 1983 to 2010. His attorney, Tracy Green, says UCLA Health later bought his private practice and he became a contract employee.

She says the patient allegations involve two women who weren't UCLA students but went to his clinic in 2017 and 2018.

UCLA says it moved to fire him last year but he retired.

The case recalls similar allegations made by hundreds of former and current University of Southern California students against a former gynecologist there. Dr. George Tyndall has denied wrongdoing and hasn't been criminally charged.

3:49 p.m.

The University of California, Los Angeles says a former gynecologist at the student health clinic has been charged with sexually abusing patients.

UCLA says Dr. James Heaps surrendered to law enforcement on Monday to face charges of sexual battery involving two patients he saw in 2017 and 2018. He worked at the clinic for nearly 30 years.

UCLA says it removed Heaps from practice and moved to fire him last year after investigating his conduct. That led to his retirement.

The case recalls similar allegations against a former University of Southern California gynecologist.

Hundreds of current and former USC students accused Dr. George Tyndall of misconduct. Tyndall has denied the allegations, but USC agreed to pay $215 million to settle a lawsuit over the allegations.