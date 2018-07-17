States: Workaround succeeding after cut in health subsidies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California and 17 other states that sued the Trump administration over its decision to cut off Affordable Care Act subsidies say a workaround has largely succeeded.

The assessment came in a court filing late Monday in which the states asked U.S. Judge Vince Chhabria to put their lawsuit on hold.

The states say they have protected subsidized consumers by allowing insurers to raise premiums on some plans offered on health care exchanges.

They say the move triggered additional tax credits for users who qualify for subsidies.

Last year, Chhabria rejected a request from the states and the District of Columbia to force the Trump administration to resume paying the subsidies right away.