New Zealand reports first virus patient; case linked to Iran

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand health officials on Friday said the country had its first case of the new coronavirus, a person in their 60s who recently returned from Iran.

Health officials said the results of a test came through positive on Friday afternoon. The person was being treated at the Auckland City Hospital and the person's household members had also been isolated as a precaution.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health said in a statement it was confident the public health risk from the infection was being well managed.

Authorities said the patient arrived on an Emirates flight that landed in Auckland on Wednesday. They said anybody on the flight who had any concerns should contact health experts.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the man had tested positive during a trip to Sydney, where she was meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.