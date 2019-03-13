EU food safety check in Poland finds fault with documents

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's agriculture minister says that a European Commission's veterinary inspection has revealed irregularities in documents at slaughterhouses, but found no problems with the quality of the meat.

The EU inspection took place last month after a media report that beef from unfit animals was exported from one slaughterhouse to more than a dozen countries.

Agriculture Minister Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski said Wednesday that inspections held at a number of slaughterhouses have revealed many documentation problems that need addressing, but found no danger that the meat could pose to consumers.

Following the media report, some countries, including Slovakia and Czech Republic, reduced their imports of Polish beef and stepped up quality controls of the meat.