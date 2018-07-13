Now Playing:

The recall of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has been expanded by the Food and Drug Administration after a salmonella outbreak. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Media: Veuer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states.

The CDC announced Thursday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do not eat this cereal." The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

It says that regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.

Photo: Twitter
Image 1of/2

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 2

@CDCgov OUTBREAK Update: 100 Salmonella infections in 33 states linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat this cereal. https://go.usa.gov/xQtxX

@CDCgov OUTBREAK Update: 100 Salmonella infections in 33 states linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat this cereal. https://go.usa.gov/xQtxX

Photo: Twitter
Image 2 of 2
The CDC announced Thursday July 12, 2018, that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do not eat this cereal."
The CDC announced Thursday July 12, 2018, that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do not eat this cereal."
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press