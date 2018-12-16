Wyoming lawmakers add money for school security, maintenance

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming legislators have endorsed allocating nearly $5 million for security improvements at K-12 schools.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the Joint Appropriations Committee added the money to a supplemental school construction bill on Friday.

Local districts would identify projects they need.

Del McOmie, director of the State Construction Department, says a recent study identified more than $80 million in needed security upgrades statewide.

McOmie says newer schools may need remote door locking systems. Older schools need to install locks on doors throughout their buildings.

The school facilities commission would approve any improvements.

The appropriations committee also gave preliminary approval for $1 million in maintenance funds.

