Wyoming college degree bill advances despite UW opposition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Opposition from top University of Wyoming officials isn't keeping Wyoming lawmakers from advancing legislation that would allow community colleges to offer certain bachelor's degrees.

A bill before the Senate Education Committee on Friday would enable Wyoming's seven community college districts to offer four-year bachelor's of applied science programs.

Such programs would need case-by-case approval in Wyoming but in other states include training in nursing or electrical engineering.

The committee voted 4-1 to move the bill to the full Senate.

Proponents include the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees and business leaders from around Wyoming who say they need more well-trained employees.

University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols spoke against the measure, saying it would duplicate programs already offered through the university.