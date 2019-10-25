Wyoming administrator named president of Nebraska college

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — A Wyoming college administrator has been named president of Norfolk-based Northeast Community College in Nebraska.

Dr. Leah Barrett was unanimously appointed by the college board Wednesday.

She will be replacing Dr. Michael Chipps, who has retired. Barrett will begin her duties in January.

She comes to Nebraska from Sheridan, Wyoming, where she's been vice president for student affairs at Northern Wyoming Community College District. She also worked as associate vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at The College at Brockport in New York and held positions at other colleges.