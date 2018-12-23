https://www.westport-news.com/news/education/article/Woman-dies-in-shooting-near-KU-Medical-Center-13487388.php
Woman dies in shooting near KU Medical Center
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman near the University of Kansas Medical Center.
The shooting was reported about 5 p.m. Saturday and initially didn't appear to be serious.
After being shot, the 27-year-old victim sought help at a Taco Bell restaurant, where a customer and employees called 911. Police say the woman was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries but she later died.
The woman wasn't immediately identified so relatives could be notified.
Police say they have a suspect and are trying to find the individual.
View Comments