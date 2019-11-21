Woman charged in boyfriend's suicide faces arraignment

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston College student charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend to take his life faces arraignment.

A spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney says 21-year-old Inyoung You is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Suffolk Superior Court.

Prosecutors say You sent Alexander Urtula, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, more than 47,000 text messages in the last two months of the relationship, including many urging him to “go kill yourself.”

Urtula died in Boston on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.

Earlier this week You, through a public relations firm, released text messages suggesting she tried to stop Urtula and alerted Urtula’s brother in the moments before his death.

When You was indicted in October, prosecutors said she was in South Korea.