Wolf signs bill to expand armed school security options

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is signing legislation that gives school districts and private schools more options as to who they can hire as armed security guards, although Wolf's administration says it bars districts from allowing teachers to be armed.

The bill Wolf signed Tuesday also expands training requirements for armed school officers.

It allows schools to hire armed security guards employed by private firms, as long as they meet certain certification standards. It also expands the definition of a school officer to include a county sheriff or deputy sheriff.

In a statement, Wolf says teachers cannot be considered security personnel, and aren't authorized to be armed in schools under the bill or any law in Pennsylvania.

Most Democrats opposed the bill, saying allowing more guns into school won't solve school shootings.