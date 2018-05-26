West Virginia University to raise tuition for some students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University Board of Governors has approved a nearly 6 percent tuition increase for some students.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the board's Friday decision will raise annual tuition and fees by about $480. The increase applies to all non-Health Sciences undergraduates attending the school full time and paying in-state tuition.

The board increased tuition during the 2017-18 school year by about 5 percent. The school pointed to cuts to state funding at the time. The newspaper reports higher education funding wasn't cut again for the upcoming academic year.

In-state and out-of-state undergraduate tuition increased by nearly 5 percent during the 2016-17 school year. In-state tuition increased by 10 percent during the previous academic school year.

