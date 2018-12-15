West Virginia University board gives nod to vaping ban

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University's Board of Governors has given initial approval to a ban on using electronic cigarettes on campus.

The Dominion Post reports the change to the university's tobacco and smoke free campus rule was unanimously approved on first reading Friday. There will be a public comment period before the proposal goes back for final adoption.

In addition to the ban, the proposal will create a Tobacco and Smoke Free Campus Steering Committee and increase the school's commitment to providing smoking cessation resources. The proposal also calls for developing a process for enforcing the ban.

Copies of the proposal will be posted on the university's website at policies.wvu.edu .

___

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com