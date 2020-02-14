https://www.westport-news.com/news/education/article/West-Virginia-Univ-offers-degree-in-music-15055937.php
West Virginia Univ. offers degree in music, health sciences
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is offering a new undergraduate degree program that combines passions for music and health care.
WVU's Bachelor of Science in Music and Health lets students pursue a music major while pursuing any of six tracks in the health sciences. Those include dentistry, medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, or physician assistant, the university said in a statement Thursday.
WVU School of Music Director Michael Ibrahim said prospective students who want a career in health care have a great interest in advancing their music skills.
“We wanted to make it accessible for our students to pursue both of these important aspects of education,” Ibrahim said.
