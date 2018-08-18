Washburn professor: Langston Hughes was year older

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A professor in Kansas says that poet Langston Hughes may have been born a year earlier that what's on record.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Hughes is commonly thought to have been born in 1902, spending his childhood in Topeka and Lawrence.

But Washburn University professor Eric McHenry says he unearthed evidence that Hughes was actually born a year earlier. He says a black newspaper called The Plaindealer had an entry from 1901 that indicated "Little Langston Hughes" was under the weather but improving.

McHenry says such a change can tell more about Hughes and the time he lived in, though its significance is an ongoing mystery.

Hughes began writing poetry as a child and became a distinguished figure in the Harlem Renaissance, also publishing fiction, nonfiction and plays. He died in 1967.

