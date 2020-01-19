WWII newsletters, newspapers now available online in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s online archival military collection now includes installation camp newsletters and newspapers that contain little-known information about life in the state during World War II.

The collection is available as part of a two-year digitization project that the State Archives of North Carolina began in 2018 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of WWII. The project includes newsletter issues from installations such as Camp Lejeune, Camp Davis, Morris Field, and Elizabeth City Naval Air Station.

People have been able to use the newsletters for research since 1947, but they had to do that at the State Archives rather than online.

State officials say the newsletters provide important information, including names of individuals in military units, civilian workers in various departments on base, female civilian and military personnel working at the installations, and news of casualties of people formerly stationed at those bases.

These newsletters also contain information regarding military entertainment, parades, and sports that were held on and off bases or posts for civilians in the communities surrounding the military installations.

All the newsletters have been digitized and placed in the North Carolina Digital Collections, which is a joint effort of the State Archives of North Carolina and State Library of North Carolina.