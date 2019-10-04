WVa mayor cancels appearance over author’s homophobic views

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor of West Virginia’s capital city has canceled her upcoming appearance at the West Virginia Book Festival over a presentation by an author with homophobic views.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the cancellation Tuesday in a letter to the Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors.

Goodwin says she objects to the financial support of “Ender’s Game” author Orson Scott Card, who she says has a “history of homophobic, transphobic and racist views.” She had unsuccessfully asked event administrators to cancel his presentation.

A festival statement says Card was invited because of his novels, not his opinions. Card previously sat on the board of the National Organization for Marriage, which opposes same-sex marriage, and has suggested that gay people were abused into their sexuality.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.