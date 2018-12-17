WVU seeks input on update to tobacco-free campus rules

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is seeking public input on a new proposal to tighten its tobacco-free campus rules.

School officials say the new rules will be available for public comment from Monday through Jan. 21.

Officials say the proposal would clarify that the ban includes not only the use of tobacco products but any form of smoking — including electronic smoking devices and vapor products.

The school says its board of governors will consider any comments at its Feb. 8 meeting before adopting a final rule.

School officials say the proposal is part of an ongoing revision of university governance. The move stems from the state legislature's adoption of laws permitting more independence from the state Higher Education Policy Commission.