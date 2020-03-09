WVU names Lewisburg native as newest mountaineer mascot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University's got a new mountaineer.

The college named sophomore Colson Glover as it's 67th mountaineer mascot at the school's Saturday game against Baylor.

“There is no bigger honor or privilege than for me to serve the people of my state and university while showing the world why West Virginia is termed ‘Almost Heaven,’” Glover said in a news release.

Glover, a neuroscience major, will officially don the mountaineer's coonskin cap, buckskins and rifle at the Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 18. The Lewisburg native said it's been a life-long dream to be the mascot.

“Throughout my childhood I have always idolized and admired the Mountaineer mascot with hopes that I too might wear the buckskins,” he said.

The mountaineer mascot first appeared at the college's sporting events in the 1934-1935 school year, according to WVU.