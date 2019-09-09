Video of duck hit by broomstick results in suspensions

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — Several high school football players in New Hampshire have been suspended from games after a video surfaced of a duck being hit with a broomstick.

WMUR-TV reports the video, taken a couple of weeks ago at a football camp in Moultonborough, shows wild ducks being lured from the water while several students stand by. At one point, one student hits a duck with a broomstick.

The students attend Kennett High School in North Conway. District Superintendent Kevin Richard said another student ended up euthanizing the duck, which was badly hurt. He said some of the students received game suspensions and community service.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game law enforcement division said on Facebook it feels the school acted swiftly and appropriately.

