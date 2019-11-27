Victim, suspect die after shooting near Vancouver school

A woman sits in her car after being escorted from Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School in Vancouver, Wash., following a shooting on the school's campus on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Authorities say a man shot several people in the school parking lot and then shot himself after a police chase. (Nathan Howard/The Columbian via AP)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one victim and the suspected assailant in a shooting outside a Vancouver elementary school Tuesday have died.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a second victim who was wounded is expected to survive.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect Wednesday as 38-year-old Keland Hill.

Authorities say he is believed to have shot at the victims while they were in a car with three children at Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School.

School had already let out and most students had left.

The sheriff’s office says one victim was pronounced dead at a hospital while the other was treated for injuries. The children in the car were not injured.

Law enforcement then pursued Hill in his vehicle until the sheriff’s office says he stopped and shot himself. He died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said there was a restraining order between Hill and one of the victims, and the suspect had been released from jail a few days before the shooting.