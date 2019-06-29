Vermont State Colleges plan for future

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont State Colleges System is planning for its future as it faces reduced enrollment, underfunding and other challenges and as a number of private schools go out of business.

A long range planning committee is hoping to find solutions, the Rutland Herald reports .

The office of Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding released a report on the topic earlier this month. It looked at reduction of population, Vermont's low amount of financial support, and the rise of large universities offering remote education at a lower cost, and other challenges. It's part of a project to keep the state colleges — made up of Castleton University, Community College of Vermont, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College — thriving and relevant.

"This is the right time for us to do it because we're not in a crisis situation, and we don't want to get into one," said Spaulding. "I firmly believe it is those who have the foresight to position themselves for a rapidly changing world soon enough who are going to be the ones left standing and driving and that's our goal."

Three private — College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Green Mountain College in Poultney and Southern Vermont College in Bennington — closed this spring, after grappling with declining enrollment and financial issues. Some of those students apparently have transferred to Castleton University, Spaulding said.

"The closures make it crystal clear for any observers the world of higher education is undergoing an upheaval. . It definitely illustrates the need to be proactive," said Spaulding who added that the state colleges system would be doing the project anyway.

The committee plans to meet in August and October in Montpelier. Input will be gathered from faculty and staff in September.

The state colleges staff plans to finalize the project at a board meeting in December, Spaulding said.