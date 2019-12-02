Vermont Health Department launches cannabis education site

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Health Department is offering a new resource to help people learn about how cannabis affects peoples’ bodies, minds and health.

The department announced Monday it had launched a site called “Let’s Talk Cannabis.”

The site offers facts, tips and other resources for audiences that include youth and young adults, people who are breastfeeding, parents and health care professionals.

The possession of up to one ounce of cannabis is legal in Vermont for people over age 21.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says that as with all substance use, consumption of cannabis can be unhealthy.

He says the site gives Vermonters the information they need to make safe and informed choices.