Utah schools struggle to support number of homeless students

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Utah school officials say more than 1,000 homeless students enrolled in Washington County schools last year, and the district is struggling to support the growing population.

KUER-FM reported that the state Board of Education says the county has the seventh highest homeless student population of any state district.

Officials say wages have not kept up with inflation from a 139,000-person population increase, and the county is expected to triple in size by 2065.

District officials say they are provided $60,000 of state and district funding for fee waivers, food and transportation for homeless students.

Officials say that doesn't include thousands of dollars in donated supplies or new community resources, but it's still not enough.

Officials say a majority of them are temporarily living in unstable situations with people they know.

Information from: KUER-FM, http://www.kuer.org/