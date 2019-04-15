University sues companies alleging shoddy work at stadium

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Akron is suing several companies over the condition of railings in the school's stadium, sayinsg shoddy construction and design led to $1 million in needed repairs.

The university lawsuit included photographs that show railings at Infocision Stadium missing chunks of concrete and with big cracks. The school blames problems at the decade-old stadium on "poor design, failed overnight and construction deficiencies."

University spokesman Wayne Hill tells the Akron Beacon Journal that efforts to resolve the matter without filing a lawsuit were unsuccessful.

The stadium built in 2009 cost $71 million and holds about 30,000 people.

Welty Building Co., the construction manager, says a contractor improperly installed railings and Welty has worked continuously with the university over several years to help fix the problem.

