University of Wyoming selects acting president finalists

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming plans to announce Friday the three candidates for acting president.

The Laramie Boomerang reports a six-member committee of the university's board talked with potential candidates to select the three finalists.

Trustee Macey Moore says the board will meet in executive sessions next week to choose the acting president.

Moore says Staff Senate President Renee Ballard and Faculty Senate Chairman Ken Chestek will be invited to interview the finalists during the board meetings.

The board plans to vote for an acting president next Friday.

