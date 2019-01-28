University of Utah president decries hate groups' signs

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — University of Utah leadership is calling on the community to report hate speech after signage from known white nationalism groups was found on campus.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Sunday that President Ruth Watkins said a banner was found on Saturday and numerous stickers were placed around campus earlier in the week.

Watkins did not detail the contents of the sign or stickers. But she says they were from two groups that Anti-Defamation League has described as white supremacist organizations.

She says while the university is an open forum for discourse, the rhetoric from these groups does not align with the school's values.

This is not the first time in recent years racist literature has turned up on the campus.

White nationalist group Vanguard America put up posters in 2017.

